Local fishing team heads to nationals

The Midlothian Independent School District will be sending a team of two high school fishermen to national competition.

Blake Boisvert of Heritage High School and Brock Newcomer of Midlothian High School have qualified for the High School Fishing World Finals and National Championship, MISD fishing team coach Gilbert Miller announced.

Boisvert and Newcomer were top 5 finishers for the season, and will be competing in The Bass Federation’s Student Angler Federation National Championship on Lake Hartwell, South Carolina. The competition takes place this weekend.

The 12th Annual High School Fishing World Finals and National Championship has over 400 teams registered, according to information on the Student Angler Foundation website.

A team consists of 3 people to a boat, 2 High School anglers and their adult boat Captain /Coach. That alone equates to more than 1,200 participants from 41 states and 2 foreign countries as far away as Zimbabwe and South Africa, plus all their families and friends.

In the 2021 Texas High School Bass Tournament on Lake Texoma May 15-16, the team of Boisvert and Newcomer placed 112th out of 271 total entries with five fish weighed and released for a total weight of 11.62 pounds.