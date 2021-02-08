A busy Signing Day: MISD nets 15 total letters of intent

Mirror report

National Signing Day was a busy one in the Midlothian Independent School District as a total of 15 student-athletes formalized their college plans last Wednesday.

Leading the way was Midlothian High School senior Kaleb Tompkins, who will play Division I football at the U.S. Air Force Academy. Tompkins was one of 10 MHS signees on the day.

Tompkins was first-team all-district at defensive end and finished the 2020 season with 72 tackles (43 solo), 14 tackles for losses, 31 quarterback pressures, nine sacks, four forced fumbles and one tipped pass. Tompkins is also an accomplished wrestler who was ranked No. 1 in the state in his weight class last year but missed the state tournament because of a knee injury.

Other MHS football signings include offensive linemen Jace Martin and Marshall Hodges. Martin is headed to Eastern New Mexico, while Hodges, a state runner-up in wrestling last year, will play for Angelo State.

Two Lady Panthers will also be moving on to Division I, as Maykayla Jackson signed with SMU and Landri Scherier will run at Arkansas-Little Rock.

Three MHS soccer players will be heading off to college to play as well. Nick Arenare signed with Central Christian, while Ryan Tate will play for Mary Hardin-Baylor. Arenare also exceled as the Panthers’ placekicker in football, making 45 of 49 extra points with eight touchbacks and eight kicks inside the 20-yard line. On the women’s side, Lady Panther standout Mariah Griffin signed with Angelo State.

Lady Panther softball players Riley Crawford and Hanna King will have college softball in their future. Crawford signed with McPherson College, and King will stay closer to home at Hill College.

At Heritage High School, meanwhile, it was a productive Signing Day as well.

Three football players — Daelin Rader, DeAngelo Freeman and Latray Miller — signed letters of intent on Wednesday. Both Freeman and Miller will be teammates at Midwestern State, and Rader will play football at Southern University-Shreveport.

Another Jaguar, Haydon Wiginton, announced afterward that he has committed to Oklahoma State.

Other Heritage signings included Blake Wilhoite, who will play baseball at Frank Phillips College; and Rachel Allen, who will play soccer at Dallas Baptist.