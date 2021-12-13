HHS seniors celebrate college signings

It was a festive afternoon at Heritage High School on Monday as four seniors signed golf and tennis letters of intent to continue their careers at the college level.

Seniors Kodi Nolen and Hank Germany will be headed to Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls to play women’s and men’s golf respectively, and Maddie Sanders will play women’s golf at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith. A fourth senior, Jaelee Young, will compete in women’s tennis at Texas A&M-Texarkana.

All four had already signed with their respective schools during the November signing period, but Monday was reserved for the quartet to celebrate the moment with relatives, coaches and friends.

Both Nolen and Sanders were members of the HHS girls’ golf team that finished fourth in the Class 4A state championship tournament, and both were Ellis County High School Sports Awards girls’ golf finalists for 2020-2021. Nolen was third among individual golfs and Sanders tied for fourth at state, and both were also named Class 4A all-state.

Sanders, who plans to major in biology, carries an unweighted grade-point average of 4.0 and is striving to graduate with that. She also said she is looking forward to playing with the Lions, a member of the Lone Star Conference that figures to play a lot of golf rounds in the Lone Star State.

“I expect it to be a lot of work and a lot of fun,” Sanders said.

Nolen said she is ready to try to improve on last year’s showing and is also eager to get started at MSU. With MSU also a member of the LSC, it’s likely she and Sanders will meet often on the college links in coming years.

“The reason I went there (to MSU) was because of their practice facility,” said Nolen, who plans to major in physical therapy. “I’m excited just to get out there and practice with the team and qualify and go play while also keeping up with my academics.”

Germany was a finalist for Ellis County HSSA boys golfer of the year last spring after winning the District 11-4A gold medal and advancing to the 4A Region II tournament.

“I want to get to the state championship for sure,” Germany said. “I’ve never done that before, so getting there will be fun.”

Germany said he plans to major in finance at MSU.

Young advanced to the state tennis tournament last spring and was named the Ellis County HSSA girls’ tennis player of the year. Young, the only girls’ tennis player in the county to reach state, won girls’ singles championships on April 14 at the 11-4A tournament and on April 27 at the 4A Region II tournament.

Young won 17 matches in the 2020 fall season and was named girls’ district Most Valuable Player. Young, who will major in criminal justice at A&M-Texarkana, said she will be working this spring to advance farther in the state tournament bracket.

A&M-Texarkana is an NAIA school and a member of the Red River Athletic Conference.

“I expect it to be a lot different from high school,” Young said. “I’m kind of nervous, but very excited about the competition.”