Anchors aweigh for HHS’ Johnson on Signing Day

Midlothian ISD high schools celebrated Signing Day last Wednesday with four senior student-athletes putting pen to paper on college letters of intent.

It doesn’t get much more prestigious than an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy, and that’s where Heritage High School senior Greg Johnson will matriculate to. Johnson will head to Annapolis following a season in which he earned District 5-4A (Division I) Defensive Player of the Year honors, as well as a spot on the Ellis County High School Sports Awards football defensive team.

Last fall, Johnson helped lead the Jaguars to an 8-win season and the second round of the playoffs. Johnson ended the year with a total of 110 tackles and was also valuable on offense and special teams, with four touchdowns, more than 600 all-purpose yards and three blocked kicks.

Also signing on Wednesday was senior Kensey Clifton, who will continue her volleyball career at Oklahoma Panhandle State University.

Clifton is also a member of the Ellis County High School Sports Awards volleyball team. This past season, she was selected as the District 11-4A Setter of the Year, amassing 945 assists to exceed 1,000 for her career. Clifton also served 43 aces and made 370 digs in 2021.

At MHS, it was also a festive day as senior Brock Cavender signed to play football at West Texas A&M University and Nevaeh Higgins inked to play women’s soccer at Brookhaven College.

Cavender, a senior offensive lineman who started at right guard, will join his brother J.T., who also starred at MHS and is now a starting all-conference linebacker for the Buffaloes. Cavender was a three-year first-team all-District 4-5A (Division I) player for the Panthers and was district Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore. Cavender helped lead MHS to the third round of the playoffs for the first time since 1988, and for only the second time ever.

Higgins last season was named the 14-5A Newcomer of the Year after recording three goals and six assists. The Lady Panthers were 8-5-1 overall and in first place in District 14-5A entering Tuesday night’s home game against Cleburne.