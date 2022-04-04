Jaguars’ track star jumping to Georgia

It was a big moment for both Leah Anderson and Heritage High School on Friday as Anderson signed a national letter of intent to compete in track and field in the Southeastern Conference with the University of Georgia.

Anderson signed her letter in the HHS front lobby with her parents, numerous relatives and track teammates present. She announced her commitment to the Bulldogs on March 20 on social media.

“Extremely blessed and excited to announce that I will be furthering my athletic and academic career at the University of Georgia!” she said. “Thank you to all of the coaches who have recruited me throughout this process. And a big thank you to my coaches, teammates, and family.”

Last May, Anderson burst onto the Texas track and field scene by qualifying in four separate events in the University Interscholastic League track and field championships in Austin, medaling in three. She competed in the long jump, triple jump, 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles, and earned points in all four.

After placing sixth in the long jump, Anderson won the Class 4A girls’ championship in triple jump — with a personal record of 38 feet, 10.25 inches. Next she won the gold medal in the 100 hurdles, with another PR of 14.23 seconds. In the 300 hurdles, she finished a strong second with a time of 45.56.

“Overall Leah scored 29 team points and finished fifth overall!” HHS head track coach Eric Edwards told the Mirror last year. “That got Heritage one Lone Star Cup point! We are so proud of her because she is the first athlete in Midlothian ISD (both local schools) history to medal in three events at the state meet. She is an awesome athlete, and she is only going to get better.”

Anderson has carried her success into 2022 with personal bests of 5.79m in the long jump and 12.41m in the triple jump during the National Scholastic Athletics Foundation’s 2022 Nike Indoor Nationals held in Staten Island, N.Y. in March. Later this month, she will begin her quest to return to the UIL state meet.

Other HHS signings include senior Cayla Williams, who is also moving on to the NCAA Division I level after signing a volleyball letter of intent with Alcorn State University.

Williams, a 5-foot-9 middle hitter, played an important role as the Jags won the 2021 District 11-4A volleyball championship and won 30 matches on the year. Williams led the team with 70 total blocks and finished fourth on the squad with 212 kills.