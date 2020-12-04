Midlothian Tennis Association hosts tourney

Patty Hullett

Mirror correspondent

Midlothian (a/k/a “Tennistown") and its Midlothian Tennis Association is set to host an all-level Singles and Doubles tournament on Saturday through Sunday, Dec. 12-13 at the town’s Sports Complex, in the area behind Frank Seale Middle School.

According to MTA board member Kristi Robinson, “This will be a UTR (Universal Tennis Rating) event, for kids of all ages, as well as adults who are interested in signing-up. The Singles contest will take place on Saturday, Dec. 12, and Doubles will happen the following day, Sunday, Dec. 13.”

Registration ends on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 5 p.m. For more information, please go to link: https://app.myutr.com/events/35777 .