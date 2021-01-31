MTA prepares for spring season

Patty Hullett

Mirror correspondent

With all the havoc wrought by COVID during 2020, tennis was one of the few sports that didn’t have much of a negative impact on its ability to stay in motion as an area sport for kids and adult leagues, as well as fall school tennis programs successfully surviving, too, at the high school and junior high levels.

The Midlothian Tennis Association (MTA) is a non-profit community organization created by a group of avid tennis players in Midlothian. This group was formed in 1999, and they work closely with their local Parks and Recreation Department, the Midlothian Independent School District, and Booster Clubs to grow the game of tennis for all ages within the community. In fact, this association’s mantra has recently renamed their city “Tennis Town” due to the ever-expanding growth of its sport.

The MTA is proud to announce that it is time to register for the spring season. This busy organization continually hosts lessons, drills, leagues, and tournaments for the residents of Midlothian and surrounding areas.

Kristi Robinson, the MTA’s Vice-President, says, “Whether you are new to the game, returning from a break, or an avid player, our association has a program suited just for you. Tennis is booming in our area, and we have such a wide range of players right now – youth, adults, newbies, and strong seasoned competitors. MTA has expanded its Spring programs this year to appeal to all ages and levels, while also offering new, flexible options for those players who have a hard time making that weekly commitment – including weekly drills and flex leagues.”

Robinson continues, “We are seeing a lot of new people interested in tennis. Our youth lessons have always been popular, and we continue to see that; however, we’ve really noticed a growing interest for adult beginner lessons – including men and women who have never played before. We’ve got retired adults looking for another way to stay active and also parents whose kids have started playing and they want to make it a family sport.”

Here are some of the spring season offerings:

Adult Tennis Programs

The Midlothian Tennis Association hosts Play Nights, lessons and leagues throughout the year. The spring season typically begins in March, with fall play starting in August/September. Seasons run about 8 weeks.

Play Nights are a great place for players to enjoy singles and doubles play in a fun, friendly environment. Do not feel obligated to attend every week. We understand that everyone has family and work commitments along the way.

If you are an adult new to tennis, we encourage you to start with the Beginner Lessons. From there, we offer drills on Thursday nights, as well as UTR (“Universal Tennis Rankings”) leagues/tournaments (singles and doubles) to improve your game. More advanced players can jump right into Play Nights, leagues, and advanced drills.

Youth Tennis Programs

The Midlothian Tennis Association works to encourage youth tennis development within the community. Lessons are held throughout the year during spring, summer and fall seasons. Seasons typically start in March, June and September – and run consecutive Saturdays or Sundays.

MTA group lessons are a great place for beginners to learn the fundamentals of tennis and develop a love for the sport. MTA also works with private coaches to offer intermediate and advanced group and private lessons.

UTR Tournaments

Everyone is encouraged to become a part of the almost “monthly” UTR tournaments, which are for all levels and ages. And becoming a “Midlothian Tennis Town UTR Club Member” is absolutely free. Please check the “Upcoming Events” page for tournament dates on MTA’s Facebook site. For more information, please contact the MTA or register online.

In conclusion, Robinson states, “We are very lucky in Midlothian because we have an amazing group of school tennis coaches who are really promoting the sport to all ages and who are at the courts playing in these leagues, too. Plus, the amount of interest and talent in the area has enabled us to attract high level private coaches to teach our MTA programs. That is a huge benefit that many organizations are not able to offer.”