MISD slates summer sports camps

Mirror report

With the school year winding down, Midlothian Independent School District has lots of summer camps planned to keep young athletes busy.

To register for each camp, visit misd.gs and visit the district’s athletics page.

The full list of MISD camps is as follows, with grades shown for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year, dates of camp, sport, daily schedule, entry deadline and cost:

At Midlothian High School

• Lady Panther Basketball Camp (Incoming 1st-5th)

June 1-4, Basketball (F), 9 am-11 am, May 31, $75

• Midlothian Panther Baseball Camp (Incoming 1st-6th grade)

June 1-4, Baseball (M), 9 am-11 am, May 31, $75

• Lady Panther Basketball Camp (Incoming 6th-9th)

June 1-4, Basketball (F), 1 pm-3 pm, May 31, $75

• Midlothian Panther Baseball Camp (Incoming 7th-9th grade)

June 1-4, Baseball (M), 12:30 pm-2:30 pm, June 1, $75

• Panther Pride Elementary Football Camp (Incoming 1st-6th Grade)

June 1-4, Football (M), 6 pm-8 pm, June 1, $75

• Middle School S&C Camp

June 7-July 22, Strength and Conditioning (C), 6:30 am-8 am, June 6, $150

• Olympic Sport S&C Camp

June 7-July 22, Strength and Conditioning (C), 10 am-11:30 am, June 6, $150

• Midlothian Panthers Basketball Camp (Incoming 1st-5th Grade)

June 7-10, Basketball (M), 1 pm-3 pm, June 6, $75

• Midlothian Panthers Basketball Camp 9 am-11 am (6th-9th Grade)

June 7-10, Basketball (M), 9 am-11 am, June 6, $75

• Midlothian HS Boys Basketball Camp

June 7-May 7, Basketball (M), 9 am-11 am, June 7, $75

• Panther Boys Soccer Camp (Incoming K-5th)

June 7-10, Soccer (M), 8 am-10:30 am, June 7, $75

• Panther Girls Soccer Camp (Incoming K-5th)

June 7-10, Soccer (F), 8 am-10:30 am, June 7, $75

• Panther Girls Soccer Camp (Incoming 6th-9th)

June 7-10, Soccer (F), 11:30 am-2 pm, June 7, $75

• Panther Boys Soccer Camp (Incoming 6th-9th)

June 7-10, Soccer (M), 11:30 am-2 pm, June 7, $75

• Lady Panther Softball Camp (3rd-5th Grade entering 2021-2022)

June 14-17, Softball (F), 5:30 pm-7 pm, June 13, $50

• Lady Panther Softball Camp (6th-9th Grade entering 2021-2022)

June 14-17, Softball (F), 7 pm-9 pm, June 13, $75

• 2021 Midlothian Wrestling Camp (Incoming 7th-9th)

June 14-17, Wrestling (C), 9 am-11 am, June 14, $75

• 2021 Midlothian Wrestling Camp (Incoming 1st-6th)

June 14-17, Wrestling (C), 7 am-9 am, June 14, $75

• Midlothian Panther Volleyball Camp

July 7-9, Volleyball (F), 8 am-12 pm, July 6, $75

• Midlothian Panther VB Specialty Camps

July 19-21, Volleyball (F), 8 am-11:30 am, July 18, $60

• Panther Pride Football Camp (Incoming 7th-9th)

July 26-29

___

At Heritage High School

• Heritage Jaguar Girls Basketball Camp Incoming 1st-6th Grade 2021-2022

May 31-June 3, Basketball (F), 8 am-10:30 am, May 30, $75

• Heritage Jaguar Girls Basketball Camp Incoming 7th-9th Grade 2021

May 31-June 3, Basketball (F), 1 pm-3:30 pm, May 30, $75

• Heritage Softball Camp (Incoming 1st-6th Graders)

June 1-4, Softball (F), 6 pm-8:30 pm, May 31, $75

• Heritage Football S&C Camp

June 1-July 29, Strength and Conditioning (C), 7 am-9 am, May 31, $175

• Heritage Softball Camp (Incoming 7th-9th Graders)

June 1-4, Softball (F), 8 am-10:30 am, May 31, $75

• Heritage Youth Football Camp (Incoming 1st-6th Graders)

June 1-4, Football (M), 8 am-10 am, May 31, $75

• Heritage Boys Basketball Camp 1st-6th Grade

June 1-4, Basketball (M), 1 pm-3:30 pm, June 1, $75

• 7th-9th Heritage Boys Basketball Camp

June 1-4, Basketball (M), 8 am-10:30 am, June 1, $75

• Heritage Soccer 1st-5th grade boys and girls Camp 2021

June 7-10, Soccer (M), 8 am-10:30 am, June 6, $75

• Heritage Soccer 1st-5th grade boys and girls Camp 2021

June 7-10, Soccer (F), 8 am-10:30 am, June 6, $75

• Heritage Jaguar Volleyball Camp (Incoming 1st-6th graders)

June 7-10, Volleyball (F), 8 am-10:30 am, June 6, $75

• Heritage Jaguar Volleyball Camp (Incoming 7th-9th graders)

June 7-10, Volleyball (F), 1 pm-3:30 pm, June 6, $75

• Heritage Soccer 6th-9th grade boys and girls Camp 2021

June 7-10, Soccer (M), 6 pm-8:30 pm, June 6, $75

• Heritage Baseball Camp 2019 Incoming 1st-6th Graders-copy

June 7-10, Baseball (M), 8 am-10:30 am, June 6, $75

• Heritage Baseball Camp 2019 Incoming 7th-9th Graders-copy

June 7-10, Baseball (M), 1 pm-3:30 pm, June 6, $75

• Heritage Soccer 6th-9th grade boys and girls Camp 2021

June 7-10, Soccer (F), 6 pm-8:30 pm, June 7, $75

• Heritage Freshman Football Camp

July 26-29, Football (M), 8 am-10:30 am, July 25, $75

• Walnut Grove Football Camp (Incoming 7th and 8th Graders)

July 26-29, Football (M), 8 am-10:30 am, July 25, $75