Midlothian Basketball League registration underway

Mirror report

Registration is underway for the inaugural season of the newly-organized Midlothian Basketball League for 2022.

The league will be open to boys and girls in first through sixth grade. Registration will continue through Friday, Dec. 17. More information is available at midlothianbasketball.leagueapps.com .

The Midlothian Basketball League was founded as a non-profit organization after a decision from the previous youth basketball league not to have a season last year and again this year, league president Riley Plante said. The city of Midlothian is working to promote the new league. Games and practices will be held at various MISD facilities.

The Midlothian Basketball League’s season will begin on Jan. 10 and will run through March 5. Teams will be grouped by first and second grades; third and fourth grades; and fifth and sixth grades. Individual fees will be $110 per player.